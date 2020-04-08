New GA DPH COVID-19 numbers show state close to 10,000 cases

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- COVID-19 cases in Georgia still continue to rise as the state Department of Public Health officials show that there are almost 10,000 cases.

According to the latest Wednesday numbers, there are 9,881 cases of the virus in Georgia with 362 deaths.

State officials early Wednesday morning also moved ahead with extending the state public health emergency to May. The order was set to expire on April 13.

