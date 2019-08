Saturday, August 3, 2019

NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The New Ellenton Police Department is asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing teen.

Madison Chelsea Ann Martin was last seen on Friday at 6:00 p.m. at her house on Hillcrest Drive in New Ellenton. She is 5 feet 5 inches and about 200 lbs.

New Ellenton Police ask anyone with any information to contact Lt. Middleton at the New Ellenton Police Department at (803) 652-7770.