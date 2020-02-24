New Broad Street nightclub's name has many turning heads -- or laughing

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- There's a new nightclub set to open in downtown Augusta next month, but the name has a lot of people talking.

The woman who’s opening it with her husband says she finds it “hilarious.”

The name of the nightclub – SumYung Ho – is offensive to some, but one of the owners says it’s all in good fun.

“I think most people are going to think there are strippers in here,” co-owner Nathalie Chang-Lassic said. “We are not having any strippers.”

Chang-Lassic and her husband own the new nightclub.

"My father died just July, so he usually talked about his grandmother and he usually called her SumYung, and my husband just decided, how about adding Ho on it,” Chang-Lassic said.

Being of mixed race herself, they get the punch-line.

"He said that in English they are going to say ‘SumYung Ho’ and we just went with it,” Chang-Lassic said.

But online, the name is already causing some controversy. Some are seeing the humor and others are calling it disgusting and especially demeaning to young women.

"I hope the name doesn't scare the adults I want in here,” Chang-Lassic said.

Augusta Commissioner Marion Williams says although the name isn't pleasant, if rules are followed, he has to support it.

“As long as they meet the guidelines of the city and the state law, I'm going to support a good business coming in,” Williams said.

And all the Lassic's want is to run a place for people to enjoy.

“We want a mature crowd out here, because we plan to stay here. We love it down here,” Chang-Lassic said. “We want everybody to come here and have fun and just feel comfortable."

The club opens March 14.

