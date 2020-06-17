New Aiken County animal ordinance stirs up discussion

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- There was a lot of debate Tuesday about Aiken County's new animal ordinance.

It addresses everything from nuisance animals to abuse, neglect and more.

After dozens of comments at a meeting, county leaders agree the language of the ordinance is too vague and could be misinterpreted.

Officials voted to table it last night until the July 21 meeting.

They're asking animal experts who weighed in at Tuesday’s meeting to help them rewrite the language into something more thorough.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.