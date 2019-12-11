New Aiken County Board of Ed members focused on regaining trust

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- After several controversial resignations, new Aiken County Board of Education members are looking to regain the community's trust.

"We need to continue with the business of students and teachers to assure that they have exactly what they need," said Patrice Rhinehart-Jackson, the new District 7 representative.

Just a few months ago, Rhinehart-Jackson had no kids in the school system and no experience in education. Now, she's a new board member looking to move forward from the controversy that came before her.

"What happened is in the past. We can't change it," she said. "What we can do is learn from it, move forward, try not to make the same mistakes again and continue to get back to the business of students and teachers and families."

John Bradley took a different path to the board. He was chairman of the school board for 13 years. He left 11 years ago, but wanted to bring his experience back to the district.

"I felt that my experience with the board and the school district had empowered me with certain knowledge and skills and insights that might be a benefit in getting things back on track," he said.

They say they can get things back on track with transparency and teamwork.

"One individual board member really can't do much," Bradley said.

"I am up for the challenge and I am going to do exactly what I told the people of District 7 I'm going to do. I'm going to be their voice," Rhinehart-Jackson added.

They know they'll be facing challenges, but hope their fresh views can help school leaders and parents come together and move on.

Cameron Nuessle is the other new board member and will represent District 9. All three new members will be sworn in at the meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

