New adoption program offers pets the chance to crash on your couch

Tuesday, Feb. 4th, 2019

News 12 at 6 O'Clock/ NBC at 7

(Source: WRDW)

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Meet Keene, Bruce, and Homer, these pups have been at the shelter for a few weeks.

Kathy Jacobs, FOTAS program coordinator, says the more people that take them home for a while, the more the shelter will learn about them, which helps them get adopted.

"We learn how house broken they are, we find out if they like other animals, we find out if they like going to the park, if they're a chewer, you know all kinds of details come out on the overnights," Jacobs said.

Being apart of the program helps the dogs calm down and show off their actual personalities.

"The benefits for the dogs are huge they just-they decompress they can get away from the barking and kennel stress here and they relax and they comeback so much more adoptable," Jacobs said.

Jacobs hopes the program will lead to more adoptions, especially with things here getting a little crowded.

"Right now we have 34 dogs in our adoption wing," Jacobs said. "We have over 50 in our intake wing, and it's loud; they cant rest."

She's seen a lot of dogs this winter season, a time when the shelter usually gets a break.

"This time of year we really slow down and we haven't our intake is booming," Jacobs said

That's where you come in, if you've thought about getting a pet but have been on the fence, this might be the perfect program for you.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.