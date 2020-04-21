New 839 area code will bring dialing changes for local residents

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

A new area code is coming to South Carolina.

And while CSRA residents on that side of the Savannah River won’t need to change their numbers, they’ll need to start dialing 10 digits instead of seven digits for local calls, starting in a few days.

In other words, they’ll need to dial the area code, even if it’s the same as their own. While the area code will be required for local calls whether they have the 803 or 839 area code, it won’t need to be preceded by a 1.

The new area code, 839, is an overlay area code, meaning it will cover the same geographic area as the current 803 area code.

The change in dialing will be required starting April 25, although numbers aren’t scheduled to start being assigned to it until May 26. After that date, new numbers may be assigned to either area code.

The 839 area code will include Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Chester, Clarendon, Edgefield, Fairfield, Hampton, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee, Lexington, Newberry, Orangeburg, Richland, Saluda, Sumter, Union and York counties.

