New $72 million I-20 construction project underway

Thursday, December 12, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia DOT started its nearly $72 million lane-widening project Wednesday night.

The project will add two more lanes from the Georgia Welcome Center to Exit 1 in South Carolina. GDOT said traffic won't be a problem.

"It's typically all during the evening hours and out by the early morning when it comes to lane closures," said Kyle Collins with GDOT.

The bridge at the state line was built in the 1960s, and Collins said it's time for a change.

"The existing bridges are very narrow, basically don't have any shoulder width. No room for emergency vehicles," he said. "It's like a 2-foot shoulder when it crunches down on the bridges which is not functional to use in an emergency response capacity."

Over the next two years, the two lane road is expanding. The project will add one more lane and a wider shoulder to both sides of the road. Those working nine to five may not see any road closures.

"It's basically all going to be done at night," Collins said. "There will be minimal impacts during the day."

The project description outlines certain times crews can work on the project. During the week, crews won't start working until at least 8 pm, and they'll be finished for the day by 7 am.

"That's a pretty aggressive schedule," Collins said. "Through the folks we have on this project, we're hoping the crews will be able to stick to that and we'll get this done by early 2022."

The project is scheduled to finish in January of 2022. It may seem like bad time to start this project with holiday travel on the rise, but Collins said they won't be doing any real construction until the new year.

