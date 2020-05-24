Netanyahu heads to court as 1st sitting Israeli PM on trial

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was heading to court to face corruption charges in the first criminal trial ever against a sitting Israeli leader. It comes just days after the long-serving leader swore in his new government, ending a prolonged stalemate.

Netanyahu is accused of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three separate cases. He has denied any wrongdoing, and has dismissed the charges against him as a “witch hunt” by media and law enforcement.

Police were prepared for potential demonstrations in support of and against the prime minister outside the Jerusalem court where the trial will take place.

Several of Netanyahu’s Likud party ministers said they would appear in the courtroom in support of the prime minister.

Netanyahu was sworn in for a record fifth term as prime minister last week.

