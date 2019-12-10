Net poles being erected at the site of Augusta's Topgolf

Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019

Augusta's Topgolf location is coming right along ahead of a Spring 2020 opening date. (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- It's beginning to look a lot like Topgolf is making some great progress ahead of its Spring 2020 opening.

The Cabela Drive location is moving right along as poles used to keep nets in place are being erected at the site.

While a firm opening date has not yet been established, Topgolf is apparently looking to have the Augusta location open in time for the 2020 Masters Tournament.

The location was announced in June.

