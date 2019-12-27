Neighbors recount deadly Thomson shooting

Friday, December 27, 2019

News 12 at 11 o'clock

THOMSON, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Neighbors on Dixie Drive in Thomson were settling in for the evening when they heard and saw a crime scene unfold outside their doors Thursday night.

"It was like a pop, then a pop," said Mike Hammock. "And then it was pop pop pop pop pop pop."

In just a few moments, one life was taken, and others were changed forever.

"It's something [the family] will never get over," Hammock said. "It's something that will always affect them."

Rose Hemingway had just gotten into bed when she heard the popping noise coming from next door.

"I looked at my husband and I'm like, 'Did you hear that?'" she recalled. "Then I hear like four more gun shots, and at the time, I didn't know that's what it was."

But when police showed up about 10 minutes later, she knew.

"Once I actually saw the blue lights I'm like, 'Okay, there's something going on,'" she said.

Across the street, Hammock was watching television when he heard the deadly shots ring out.

"At first, I thought it was firecrackers," he said. "It was kind of a muffled sound, so I didn't really think it was gunfire."

The neighborhood quickly became a crime scene as a mother of four was robbed from her kids and family. Investigators believe her estranged husband shot her in the car.

"There were crowds of people by that time and the emergency personnel had everything roped off," Hammock said.

"It really scared me once I realized what's going on," said Hemingway.

Hammock said this is a heartbreak for more than just his neighborhood, but the whole community.

"He ruined [his kids'] lives," he said. "He could have potentially taken their lives in that situation."

Thomson Police Department arrested and charged Quantavious McGahee, 30, with murder, aggravated assault and other charges.

