Neighbors pushing for repairs on Five Notch Road

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- It's a problem drivers put up with everyday on Five Notch Road.

"Its the only one in and out of our neighborhood so I have to go out on that road everyday," says Jane Burckhalter.

Workers have been busy filling them in with asphalt, but the problem is it doesn't last.

"They don't stick it will be down for just a little short time and then it's gone," said Burckhalter.

"If I can go around them I go around them, but most of the times that road is so busy you just have to go over them."

Even though the road is in Aiken County, it's owned by South Carolina.

Aiken county has funding for over 2.8 million dollars.

Five Notch Road sits in the middle of that list, which means it's not scheduled for repair until up to 3 years from now.

"They are putting more traffic on this two lane road which can't hold it," said Burckhalter.