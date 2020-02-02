Neighbors in shock after Sandra Dales is charged with murder

Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A community in disbelief after their neighbor was charged with murder.

A day after a body was found in her yard, and months after her husband went missing.

"It's a shock to all of us," said a neighbor, Linda Chesser.

But back in December Eddie Cruey's family says they flew down here to file a missing persons report, after his wife Sandra Dales did not.

We asked Dales about her husband's disappearance, and she denied knowing about where he was.

If you look back even further an incident report shows a history of violence between the two.

Back in July, deputies arrested Dales after they say she hit her husband in the head with a hammer.

The report also describes her saying "they'd both be sleeping with a knife" and that Eddie hit her with a towel and threatened to kill the dogs.

"Things have happened that made them turn bitter and angry, then alcohol and drugs got into it," said Chesser.

But at the end of the day, they say they never would have imagined an ending like this.

"She will have a miserable life of course, and he has no life so there is nothing fair about it," said Chesser.