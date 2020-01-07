Neighbors fed up with bagpipes blasting from California McDonald’s

Efforts to drive away the homeless around a McDonald’s by playing bagpipe music are instead driving the neighbors crazy.

“The first couple of days they had it on 24/7,” said Arnold Phillips. “If we wouldn’t have said anything or reported it to the police, they would have had that thing going on still.”

He lives across the street from the fast-food outlet and says he’s had enough.

“It actually penetrates through the walls,” Phillips said. “We can hear it [when] I’m trying to watch TV or whatever and it’s going through that.”

Customers at the restaurant weren’t happy either.

“It was offensive to me because it was just so annoying,” Susan Smart said.

The idea of weaponized sound is nothing new.

A 7-Eleven in West Hollywood loops classical music and a 7-Eleven in Sacramento replaced classical with a high pitch tone.

But in Sacramento, it’s bagpipes that play over and over again.

“It sticks in your head when you’re going somewhere else not even in this neighborhood because you’ve heard it for so long,” Phillips said.

Arnold wishes he could pull the plug. He’s talked to restaurant management.

So, has Phillips.

“They said they’d talk to corporate people up higher,” he said. “That’s all they said they could do really.”

