Need last minute holiday gifts? Here's where to go

Monday, December 23, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- This weekend was the busiest shopping weekend of the year, but we know there's still a lot of people getting out the next couple of days to grab those last minute gifts.

If you have last minute shopping to do, you're not alone. The National Retail Federation says nearly 60% of Americans wait until the week before Christmas to buy their last gifts.

Goodwill and Salvation Army both say they received a wave of toy donations this time of year, and are a great place to go for some last minute shopping on a budget.

Christmas Eve hours:

Goodwill: Open until 5 p.m.

Target: Open until 10 p.m.

Walmart: Open until 6 p.m.

Macy's: Open until 6 p.m.

Publix: Open until 10 p.m.

Kroger: Open until 7 p.m.

