Nearly 80 children set to be adopted on Statewide Adoption Day in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – In recognition of National Adoption Month, Gov. Henry McMaster has declared Monday Statewide Adoption Day in South Carolina.

According to a news release from the S.C. Department of Social Services, nearly 80 children are set to be adopted by 60 families in Anderson, Charleston, Horry and Sumter counties.

McMaster hopes the initiative will raise awareness for the 140 children in the state’s foster care system who are free for adoption and waiting for a permanent place to call home. Nearly 100 of these children are ages 10 to 17, the release states.

"Every child deserves the chance to grow up in a home where they feel safe, loved and protected and many would benefit from adoption," DSS State Director Michael Leach said. "It's a fact that fewer families adopt older youth, who linger in foster care and are most likely to age out of the system without the support and safety net they need. As an agency, we want to change that and help youth secure stable connections to become independent, productive adults. We all benefit when that happens."

For more information on children available for adoption, click here.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.