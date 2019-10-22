Nearly 100-year-old live oak removed in Aiken after it rots from within

Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- A nearly 100-year-old live oak tree was removed Tuesday because it was rotting from within.

The tree, located next to the Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame and Museum is a landmark to the area.

Lex Kirkland, Aiken's public services director, says it's a loss any time a historic tree has to be removed.

"Oh, it's always sad, you know, when you have a tree of this magnitude have to be taken down," Kirkland said.

However, Kirkland says they're going to take the removal as an opportunity to make some changes to the garden and continue to focus on the trees that remain.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.