National security concerns surround popular video app TikTok

(NBC) - It's the world's most downloaded social media app. Now several U.S. Senators are warning the popular video app TikTok may pose national security risks.

Those Senators, on both sides of the aisle, are calling for an immediate investigation into the Chinese-owned app. "There are 110 million Americans who have information with TikTok, and the Chinese government could be grabbing every single one of them," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

TikTok's privacy policy states it "collects data including 'user content and communications,' 'location' and 'sensitive personal information.'"

The Chinese government is already known for monitoring its citizens through facial recognition and censoring.

TikTok says it doesn't censor "content based on sensitivities related to China." It continues saying TikTok stores U.S. user data in the United States and Singapore.