National POW/MIA honors former prisoners, calls for action for current ones

Friday, Sept. 20, 2019

News 12 at 5 O'Clock

FORT GORDON, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A ceremony was held at Fort Gordon on Friday to honor American Prisoners of War Missing in Action service members.

It's part of POW and MIA recognition day, a time for all to pause and recognize the sacrifices American soldiers have made in the name of freedom and democracy.

"Gentlemen, you held strong,” said Col. Jim Clifford, the Fort Gordon Garrison Commander. “Strong to American principals and values, in the face of the harshest possible conditions, and you never gave up."

There were several Ex-POW’s in attendance at the ceremony, including Edward Williams, a retired Staff Sergeant-- who served in Vietnam.

Williams said the day is hard for him, because while he made it out, many of his fellow soldiers did not.

“You slept with them, you ate with them, you fought with them, and you miss that you know,” Williams said. “I'm here to honor them."

The day went beyond just remembrance... It was also a call to action for those who are still prisoners or still missing.

"We recommit ourselves, to accounting for the over 82,000 who remain missing today," Clifford said.

Retired Colonel Quin Harlik, who was a POW during Vietnam, knows first hand how important it is for families to know what happened.

"it's very important not to forget them, because it's important that our government not forget them,” Harlik said. “That we keep using the resources we have to find those remains, whether it's from Vietnam, Korea, WWII, every year we're finding more, which brings closure to the poor families that are still suffering, and they want those remains back."

National POW/MIA Day is observed every year on the 3rd Friday in September.

