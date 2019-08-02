National Night Out recap: what to know as your kids head back to school

Friday, August 2, 2019

GROVETOWN, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Grovetown held their annual Back to School Bash and National Night Out events in the town's public safety building Friday with a focus on safety as the school year approaches.

"It's a great things because kids learn things that they're not normally exposed to unless they're up here with us inside this setting," said Chief Eastman of the Grovetown Department of Public Safety.

This is Chief Eastman's 24th National Night Out, and he sees it as a great chance to chat with neighbors in a casual setting.

"It's a way of us interacting with the community," he said. "Seeing us in a different light, sharing some safety tips, some health and wellness tips and stuff like that."

The Department of Public Safety, Columbia County Sheriff's Office and Georgia DNR were among the agencies in attendance talking about safety. Chief Eastman said it's important to develop a strong relationship with the community.

"Just by knowing and having a relationship with an officer, it has made a difference in their lives," he said.

One of the biggest hits of the night was the CHiP station. CHiP, or Child Identification Program, is a statewide initiative. It's a free service offered by the Grand Lodge of Georgia. Post Master Barry Davis said the program has been going on for just under a decade. They take your child's information and put it into their system.

"What this system will do is create a CD or DVD you can take with you," he said. "We capture pictures, we have him say some things on the camera. And in case anything ever happens, you can turn this CD over to the police and they have all his data."

Brindi Killi and her husband have twin boys going into the second grade. For her, getting the CHiP CD was an easy decision.

"With how society is now, I'd rather be safe than sorry," Killi said.

She added she hopes she never has to use it, but as a new school year begins, she's glad she has it.

If you want to partake in CHiP, check out the dates and locations herewww.gachip.org/event-calendar.

