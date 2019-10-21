National Make A Dog's Day Tuesday aims at giving shelter pets a day to remember, encourage adoptions

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Tuesday, Oct. 22nd, is National Make A Dog's Day, as part of National Adopt A Shelter Dog Month.

The holiday serves as a day for shelter dogs across the nation, especially here across the CSRA, to have a day to remember. It encourages people to visit animal shelters and to adopt instead of shop.

About 3.3 million dogs enter shelters across the U.S. each year, many being surrendered by former owners due to a new child, moving, or other circumstances.

About 35% of the animals sent to shelters are eventually euthanized and, while that number is still declining, the need for adoption remains high.

Anyone who wants to help can adopt or foster from any local shelter or rescue group. The Augusta Animal Shelter has a "dog day out" program for anyone who wants to take a shelter dog out for a day of fun.

Many of our local shelters are becoming overcrowded, so be sure to call any of our shelters to ask how you can help.

