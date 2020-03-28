National guards stepping in to avoid hospital crowding

Saturday, March 28, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Before a patient walks through the doors, they are redirected to the blue tent.

National guards and nurses will be available 24 hours to help screen patients, and guide them to the next necessary steps.

As the number of local cases continues to rise, Georgia National Guards is stepping in to help.

"There is a lot of panic going on right now because this is a serious virus," said Sergeant Michael Keys.

He says a group of soldiers were deployed to AU Health to aid in the increasing number of patients at the emergency room.

They will be screened outside the tent, and the process is going to bit a little different.

Instead of going right in, you'll be screened to check if you're showing symptoms of the coronavirus, or other things like allergies.

"A lot of people that go to the hospital don't have the coronavirus, but they might be showing similar symptoms. They get scared and come to the hospital," said Keys.

The goal is to get tests for those who need it quicker, and reduce wait times and the load off medical professionals.

"We send them into the tent and ask them further questions based on what they are feeling, and what they are going through," said Keys.

He says they decide if they get tested or not.

Inside the tent there are nurses as well as telecommunication visits with the doctors.

He says they can sit down with professionals face to face on a video conference, and it's up to the doctors to decide what is next.

"We will determine what is their risk for having the virus, and whether it is appropriate to get them tested," said emergency physician, Todd Burgbacher.

This is only the first week that this process has started, and it is expected to last for at least 30 days