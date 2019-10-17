Narcotics warrant leads to five arrests and drugs, weapons seizure

Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- A narcotics search warrant at an apartment complex netted five arrests and a whole host of drugs and weapons, according to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

NADPS officials arrested Dominique Beal, Marquise Freeman, Leonard Robinson, Daiquan Lee, and Jermaine Wright on Wednesday.

All five have been charged with possession with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute within proximity to a school or park.

Deputies executed the warrant at the North Augusta Gardens Apartment just after 12 p.m.

Investigators found an unspecified amount of drugs and several handguns as a result.

