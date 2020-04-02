Name released for passenger killed in Aiken County ATV crash

Thursday, April 2, 2020

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a Warrenville vehicle accident earlier this week.

The single-vehicle crash occurred on Briar Patch Lane between 11 p.m. and midnight Monday.

On Thursday, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 31-year-old Kyle R. Boswell, of Augusta.

Authorities said Boswell was a passenger in a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle that was traveling on Briar Patch Lane when the vehicle overturned, ejecting Boswell. He died of blunt-force trauma, authorities said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

