Name released for man found slain on front porch of abandoned Augusta house

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Authorities have released the identity of a homicide victim found this week on the porch of an abandoned Augusta house.

James Patrick Bohannon, 62, identified as homeless, was found Tuesday on the porch of a house at 510 Sibley St.

Authorities said they were dispatched at 8:07 a.m. and found him at the home, bleeding from the head and neck area. He was pronounced dead at 8:20 a.m.

His body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab for analysis, the office of Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Wednesday.

The case has been classified as a homicide.

Bohannon was known to frequent the East Boundary Street area, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

It was the second time in two days for a dead homeless person to be found in Augusta in what authorities call a suspicious death.

The body of Sevin Tralane Walker, 45, identified as homeless, was discovered early Monday at a construction site on 11th Street near Fenwick Street.

