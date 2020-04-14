NWS: Powerful EF-3 tornado touched down near SRS, Williston

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- National Weather Service officials say a severe storm Monday morning produced a powerful EF-3 tornado in Aiken and Barnwell counties.

NWS surveyors visited the area on Tuesday.

Those surveyors believed the damage caused in both those areas is consistent with a powerful EF-3 tornado capable of producing winds in excess of 140 miles per hour.

Our survey team determined that a tornado produced EF3 damage w/ winds up to 140 mph in Aiken & Barnwell Counties. The worst damage occurred between the Savannah River Site and Williston. We are glad to report that there no serious injuries or fatalities occurred w/ this tornado. pic.twitter.com/R5n8ndSsqx — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) April 14, 2020

A similarly powerful EF-3 tornado touched down in Orangeburg County later in the morning, killing an older couple.

Gerald Chavis, 63, and his wife, 68-year-old Doris Chavis, both died of blunt force trauma, the coroner said.

The sheriff said the home was lifted up by heavy winds and carried over to the highway.

