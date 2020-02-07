NWS: EF-1 tornado touched down at Stable View Farm

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 11:52 AM, Feb 07, 2020

Friday, Feb. 7, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Officials with the National Weather Service have confirmed that a tornado touched down in Aiken County on Thursday.

According to NWS, an EF-1 Tornado occurred on in Aiken County in and around Stable View Farm along Springfield Church Road.


Damage at the farm was apparent, with trees snapped and several buildings there damaged.

An EF-1 tornado, according to NWS, could have winds of 86 to 110 MPH.

More on this story as it develops.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

 