NWS: EF-1 tornado touched down at Stable View Farm

Friday, Feb. 7, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Officials with the National Weather Service have confirmed that a tornado touched down in Aiken County on Thursday.

According to NWS, an EF-1 Tornado occurred on in Aiken County in and around Stable View Farm along Springfield Church Road.

A storm survey team from @NWSColumbia has confirmed an EF-1 Tornado occurred on 2/6 in Aiken County in and around Stable View Farm along Springfield Church Rd. The survey is ongoing and additional information will be made available later today. pic.twitter.com/HnUY2pHBYd — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) February 7, 2020

Damage at the farm was apparent, with trees snapped and several buildings there damaged.

An EF-1 tornado, according to NWS, could have winds of 86 to 110 MPH.

More on this story as it develops.

