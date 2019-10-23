NRC: Plant Vogtle manager fired employee who raised safety issues

Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019

WAYNESBORO, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The federal government's Nuclear Regulatory Commission has issued a confirmation order against a plant manager at Plant Vogtle for discrimination.

In a statement, the NRC says the order was issued after actions were taken against an employee who raised safety concerns about safety-related welding and other issues in 2017.

That employee was fired the day after his issues were raised.

The manager, Thomas Saunders, was since admitted that his actions were a violation of NRC rules and regulations.

As a result, Saunders will "formally discuss a failure to meet employee protection rules at multiple industry forums, as well as in a printed article for publication to an industry forum," the NRC said.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.