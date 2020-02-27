NOW HIRING: TopGolf Augusta searching for new employees

Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- TopGolf Augusta is set to open this Spring, and now they're officially hiring.

The center, located on Cabella Drive across from the movie theater, is looking for hourly associates to work in the new location.

"Do you love great food, a thrilling game and a buzzing atmosphere? At Topgolf, we take the best aspects of all three to create an experience you simply cannot find anywhere else. Start your career search today!"

CLICK HERE to apply for a job.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

