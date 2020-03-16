NOW HIRING: Kroger looking for employees regardless of COVID-19

Monday, March 16, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Despite the advent of COVID-19, Kroger says they're seeking employees to help keep the stores stocked.

“We want to emphasize that customers should not panic. The supply chain is strong and has not been interrupted,” said Felix Turner manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “Our associates, management team and suppliers are working hard to replenish shelves as quickly as possible to ensure that the food, medicine and cleaning supplies are reaching our stores as quickly as possible and are available through our pickup, delivery and ship services. We will be there for our communities when they need us most.”

Interested parties should apply online at jobs.kroger.com.

