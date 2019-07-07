NEW: Suspects in Aiken Co. police chase are minors

Sunday, July 7, 2019

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT)-- The two suspects in a stolen car who sent police on a chase are juveniles, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

The pair was arrested just outside of the North Augusta Shopping Plaza on Saturday after a chase that lasted 30 minutes. The sheriff's office says it will not release the names or charges of the suspects since they are minors.

Around 2 o'clock Saturday afternoon, ACSO was alerted about a stolen car from Georgia on the interstate. Deputies pursued the car starting near mile marker 18 but the driver did not pull over. The chase crossed into city limits so North Augusta Department of Public Safety officers assisted.

It ended on Knox Ave and Martintown Road, where deputies arrested the two minors and searched the stolen car.

