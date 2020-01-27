NC soldier killed in crash in Syria

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBTV) - The U.S. Department of Defense announced Saturday the death of a North Carolina soldier serving in Syria.

Army Spc. Antonio I. Moore, 22, of Wilmington, was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve in Deir ez Zor Province. He died in a rollover accident Friday while conducting route clearing operations.

The incident is under investigation.

Moore was assigned to 363rd Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade in Knightdale, N.C. He enlisted in May 2017, and this was his first deployment.

“The 363rd Engineer Battalion is deeply saddened at the loss of Spec. Antonio Moore,” said Lt. Col. Ian Doiron, 363rd Engineer Battalion commander. “Antonio was one of the best in our formation. He will be missed by all who served with him. We will now focus on supporting his family and honoring his legacy and sacrifice.”

Moore’s awards and decorations include National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

He is survived by his mother, stepfather, three brothers and one sister.

