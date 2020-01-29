NC county passes resolution to become ‘second amendment sanctuary’

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County passed a resolution Tuesday night to become a second amendment sanctuary, according to Gaston County Commissioner Tracy Philbeck.

WBTV reported last week that the county would be voting soon on the new resolution. The resolution means the county is formally stating they will protect the rights of responsible gun owners and make sure they are not restricted.

“When I was elected, I took an oath to defend and uphold our constitution. Tonight we passed a resolution making Gaston County a 2nd Amendment sanctuary reinforcing that we would NOT allow any county dollars to be used for any purpose that would infringe on our 2nd Amendment,” a tweet from Philbeck read.

“The right is just trying to protect what we already have. We’re not trying to push anything on you," said Gaston County Commissioner Chad Brown.

Tuesday night’s vote does not change any laws regarding guns in North Carolina.

Brown said he was co-sponsoring the resolution because he believes the second amendment is under attack.

“We’re going to fight you with everything we have to make sure our second amendment rights isn’t diminished in anyway," he said.

According to Brown, this resolution doesn’t change any laws but acts a formal statement from the county they will work to prevent the restriction of responsible gun owner’s rights.

“I think if we don’t get a grasp and Americans don’t wake up to what’s happening, we’re going to be a world of hurt from the liberal left," he added.

Gaston County joins a growing list of counties in North Carolina doing the same. Lincoln County and Rowan County passed similar resolutions in early January. The Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the support of a second amendment resolution last week.

Iredell County and Union County are expected to discuss becoming second amendment sanctuaries soon.

But the decision hadn’t been met with full support.

The chairman of the democratic party in Gaston County, Daniel Caudill, said in a statement that because this wouldn’t change any laws, he feels, “there are many other things our elected leaders at all levels can do to make this great county even greater.”

“As municipal ordinances do not supersede state or federal law it is curious to us as to why this specific subject is something our elected officials feel the need to work on. There are many things our elected leaders at all levels can do to make this great country even greater. As a gun owner, I find this resolution unnecessary and hope our board of commissioners will find more worthy opportunities moving forward.”

