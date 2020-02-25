NC DoorDash driver is fired for breaking code of conduct

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You assume people delivering your food are keeping their hands off it.

A Charlotte woman claims her DoorDash driver had his hands all over her egg roll. A video that might be offensive shows exactly what happened.

After seeing Camille Whiteside’s doorbell video you’ll probably understand why she’s disgusted. Camille says she’s used to quickly praying over her food before eating, but is slowing her prayer down to show she’s serious about wanting her meals to be blessed.

“It will make you think twice before you order your food,” said Whiteside.

In the clip, you see a DoorDash driver head for the doorbell. He immediately sticks one of his hands down his pants, while holding Camille’s food in the other. He’s fumbling his hands around for most of this 30-second video. As he waits for a few seconds for someone to open the door to take the food, he then pulls his hand out and looks to either be smelling his hand, or popping some food in his mouth.

It wasn’t until after Camille and her family had eaten what this delivery driver delivered, that she decided to go over what her doorbell camera recorded.

“Like Oh my God, we ate that, and you know I was just truly disgusted. I literally got sick to my stomach," said Whiteside.

That’s not the only thing. Camille says her order was supposed to come with an egg roll, but that appetizer never made it. She says she believes the video to show the DoorDash driver hiding the appetizer in his pants and stuffing it in his mouth before she answered the door.

“Seeing the video is like, did he tamper with the sauce?” said Whiteside.

After reaching out to a representative from DoorDash to complain, Camille says she was given a refund and a $10 coupon from the company.

“It’s really not about the refund. It’s the fact that what this gentleman was doing at my front door prior to handing me my food and missing an egg roll...it just really bothered me," said Whiteside.

WBTV’s Bria Bell reached out to DoorDash, who responded by saying it is working to make sure this never happens again to Camille, or anyone who uses their company to deliver food.

A statement from a company spokesperson says, “We take the safety of our community extremely seriously and do not tolerate any form of inappropriate behavior. Since learning of this incident, we have taken action, including permanently deactivating the Dasher from our platform for failing to follow our code of conduct, and we are working with the customer to rectify the situation. We have also cooperated with local law enforcement in an investigation.”

Camille says she appreciates the company responding, but ultimately, it’s hard to protect customers.

“Even though he got fired at DoorDash, who’s to say he’s not going to go to Uber Eats or Postmates?” Whiteside asked.

Camille says her biggest fear in all this is not knowing exactly what was going on in that video before she ate.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.