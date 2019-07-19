NBC poll looks at issues Georgian's care about ahead of the 2020 election

Friday, July 19, 2019

(NBC NEWS) -- There’s a revealing new poll that focuses on the south, and the state of Georgia. It looks at a wide variety of issues, from the President, to what’s most important to voters.

NBC News and Survey Monkey teamed up to take the temperature of registered voters in our state and the region. First on the list, President Trump’s approval rating. Here in Georgia a slight majority 51% disapprove of the way President Trump is handling his job and 48% approve.

Throughout the 11 southern states from Texas to Georgia and Florida to Virginia, that approval rating ticks down by 2 points to a 54% approval rating, with 45% disapproving

The President is doing better here in the South than elsewhere. A national poll shows his approval rating falling further to 48%; and the disapproval rate ticks up to 51%

Here’s how Georgia ranks the issues that are most important to voters: 29% said jobs and the economy should be the top priority of the Georgia state government, followed by health care (21%), education (20%), infrastructure (12%) and immigration (10%).

Across those 11 southern states, 24% of Southerners said immigration is the issue that matters most to them right now, followed by jobs and the economy (22%) and health care (21%).

The poll touched thousands of voters in the South and across the country, and also touched on issues including abortion, and confederate monuments. Look for continuing coverage on our website and on NBC News in the coming days

