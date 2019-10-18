NADPS's Trunk of Treat moved indoors due to Tropical Storm Nestor

Friday, Oct. 18, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- North Augusta Public Safety's Trunk or Treat event scheduled for Saturday has been moved indoors.

Due to Tropical Storm Nestor, NADPS officials have decided to move the event indoors to the Riverview Park Activity Center.

The event is still scheduled for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 19.

Instead of open car trunks, participants are welcomed to bring tables and pop up tents to decorate.

