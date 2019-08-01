NADPS says black Ford Explorer with blue lights is pulling people over

Thursday, August 1, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The North Augusta Department of Public Safety is warning residents that a car with blue lights is pulling people over.

According to NADPS, that car is a black Ford Explorer with blue lights installed.

The driver, meanwhile, is described as a black male with a beard.

"We do not have any officer or vehicle in the city matching these descriptions," NADPS officials say.

If you see this car, you are asked to call NADPS at 803-279-2121

