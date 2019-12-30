N. Charleston police looking for stolen truck with dog possibly inside

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston police are looking for a stolen truck that may have a dog named Bella inside.

On Dec. 22, the white 2018 Chevy Silverado with plate QJC-686 was stolen from the Lowes in the 7500 block of Northwoods Boulevard, according to police.

Investigators say there is damage to the passenger’s side of the vehicle, and the 2-year-old yellow lab was inside of the truck at the time. Police spokeswoman Karley Ash said its unclear if the dog was let loose before the truck was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Charleston police tip line at 843-607-2076 or Det. Burdett at 843-740-5872 and burdettj@northcharleston.org. A Facebook page has also been created for people who may have information as well.

