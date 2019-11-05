N. Augusta will no longer pass out blue bags for recycling. So what does that mean?

Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019

(MGN Image)

NORTH AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The way North Augusta recycles is heading to the trash.

The city announced Tuesday a change that will impact over 3,000 residents who use the service.

City officials say on Jan. 1, 2020, it will no longer pass out blue bags to 3,400 customers for recyclable items. They say this will help lower operating costs.

This does not mean recycling will end. Instead, city officials say they'll sort people's trash into re-usable and non re-usable materials at their waste facility.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.