Myrtle Beach police respond after vehicle gets stuck in the sand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Just months after an abandoned Jeep captivated many during Hurricane Dorian, another vehicle got caught in the sand Thursday morning in Myrtle Beach.

Officers responded to the area of 13th Avenue North around 9:30 a.m. after receiving a call that a Chevrolet Impala was stuck on the beach, according to Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach police.

Vest said after the vehicle suffered a mechanical failure in the beach access, the driver tried to turn around but the car became stuck. He added the car was safely towed off the beach and no charges have been filed.

