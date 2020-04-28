Myrtle Beach City Council approves reopening of public beach accesses

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach City Council passed a motion Tuesday allowing the city manager to rescind the executive order that has closed public beach accesses.

City manager Jon Pederson said the order would be rescinded immediately allowing people to walk around the barricades without consequence, In addition, he pointed at there are no lifeguards on the beach within Myrtle Beach at this time so swimming would be at “your own risk.”

This comes more than a week after South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster put the decision of opening public beach access to local leaders. The public beach accesses in Myrtle Beach had been closed for nearly a month the governor’s March 30 order.

Myrtle Beach leaders decided to hold off reopening the public beach accesses immediately so it could be discussed further.

On Friday, the Myrtle Beach Beach Advisory Committee made a proposal asking the city council to open up the city’s public beach accesses on Friday, May 1.

This proposal also has limitations on parking in some areas.

For city residents with parking stickers they can park in all beach access parking lots within Myrtle Beach City limits, and only residents with city stickers would be allowed in the parking areas from 31st Avenue North to 80th Avenue.

The proposal also includes the city increasing the amount of beach patrol and police officers to enforce all social distancing guidelines. There is also a recommendation to have a dedicated officer on the beach daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. between 64th and 70th avenues, which the committee said has been a hot spot for large groups.

The Myrtle Beach City Council also decided to have further discussion on reopening accommodations businesses on Thursday morning.

Council passed a motion to modify an ordinance regarding short-term rentals, which have been prohibited during the month of April and could resume on May 1. That ordinance included a timetable for occupancy in hotels, motels and other accommodations, and the creation of Myrtle Beach Coronavirus Recovery Task Force.

The city leaders will then return Thursday at 10 a.m. for an emergency meeting to discuss the modified ordinance.

