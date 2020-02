Friday, Feb. 7, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- An inmate who walked away from a work detail in Muscogee County was captured Friday in Augusta.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, John Lloyd Pollack was recaptured around 12:10 p.m. by U.S. Marshals and the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

No word on the circumstances surrounding his capture.

Pollack was serving time for a burglary.

