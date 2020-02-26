Slaying of Mississippi teen revealed by doorbell camera

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Madison Harris, who died in a shooting on Monday, had been living with her grandparents for four years after her parents divorced.

Five Biloxi teens are each charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 16-year-old Madison Harris. Pictured from left, Jasmine Kelley, Jarvis Cook, Yakeshia Blackmon, Jaquez Porter and Willow Blackmon (Source: Biloxi Police Dept.)

James Waldeck, who is engaged to her grandmother, said the family is struggling with grief after the shooting took Harris away from them.

Waldeck said he learned something was wrong on Monday when his Ring Doorbell app showed an ambulance at their home. He said the camera at the garage door revealed much more about what happened in his home.

“Madison was here. Her very good friend, Paul, and her dad was in the back yard raking leaves,” Waldeck said. “One girl came in, I saw on Ring Doorbell, about a half hour before. And then, according to my Ring Doorbell, four of them charged in an unlocked door here at the carport. And within a matter of 10 seconds, the shooting and screaming, and then them running out the door being chased by Paul, her friend, and then her dad.”

Waldeck said some of those charged were once considered friends.

“They were in our house a number of different times, I thought as friends, yes,” Waldeck said. “They just lived two or three houses down and across the street.”

But Waldeck said something had changed.

“We think they were involved in a burglary at the house two weeks ago,” Waldeck said. “Of course, the police were called, and we were pressing charges against that first crime, and we’re afraid this may have been retaliation against us reporting their crime.”

After the burglary, Harris' family was worried about another break-in and took special precautions.

“We screwed the window shut so they couldn’t get in there,” Waldeck said. “We put deadbolts on the doors so that they had to be locked with a key to get in or out, but the carport door was unlocked, and that’s where they made their way in.”

Biloxi police have said the suspects went in planning to rob Harris, but Waldeck said he thinks they had other plans going in.

“Premeditation. Definitely. 'Cause the video doorbell lasts 15 seconds or 30 seconds for them to come in, shoot. You hear screaming, then everybody running out the door,” Waldeck said.

