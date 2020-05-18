Murder charges filed in shootout after chase that started in Orangeburg County

Monday, May 18, 2020

LADSON, S.C. — Authorities say a man and woman are now charged with murder in a long chase that started in Orangeburg County.

Authorities say they stole a car at gunpoint from a South Carolina rest stop and fired at authorities during the chase.

One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting.

MORE | Young male shot multiple times in Waynesboro

Officials identified the suspects as 21-year-old Kayla Dyanni Rivera and 25-year-old Shikeem Wigfall.

Authorities say they led police on a 50-mile chase early Friday where they had gun battles with officers both at a rest area on Interstate 26 near Charleston and a North Charleston apartment complex.

Investigators have not said whether the person killed at the I-26 rest stop was the victim of a carjacking on involved in the chase.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office assisted troopers in the chase, which ended at the rest area near the College Park Road exit in the Ladson area.

Authorities said there was an exchange of gunfire at some point during the pursuit. When it ended at the rest stop, there was an exchange of gunfire between Berkeley County sheriff’s deputies, state troopers and the people in the vehicle, authorities said.

From reports by WCSC and The Associated Press