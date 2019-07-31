Multpile job fairs being held Wednesday

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Both Fort Gordon and the Cyber Center are looking to hire some new people at separate job fairs Wednesday.

IT Job Fair

Anyone looking for an IT or web development job in the Augusta area is invited to a hiring event from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. in the Schaffer-McCartney building of the Cyber Center, located at 100 Grace Hopper Lane.

Be sure to wear interview attire and have your resume on hand.

Fort Gordon Job Fair

Fort Gordon is looking to help active-duty military, National Guard and Reserve members, retirees, family members, and civilians at their job fair. Head to Darling Hall at 307 Chamberlain Avenue between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Be sure to bring your resume to that event as well.

