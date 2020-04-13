Multiple tornadoes touch down in CSRA: See live coverage

Monday, April 13, 2020

Multiple tornado warnings were issued for portions of the CSRA this morning as radar showed debris fields in the area.

As of 5:05 a.m., a tornado was confirmed by radar debris signatures in the McBean area, rapidly moving to the east-northeast. WRDW meteorologists warned that anyone in the area should be in a safe place as winds reached up to 70 mph.

All of Burke County, southern Richmond County and Aiken County were under a tornado warning just after 5 a.m., with WRDW meteorologists warning that people need to be in a safe place.

Aiken County could see winds up to 70 mph or more, and the storm was heading straight for the Savannah River Site.

Even areas that were not under a tornado warning faced what WRDW meteorologists called the possibility of devastating damage from straight-line winds.

A strong cell with rotation was moving east toward Waynesboro at 4:51 a.m.

Aiken, Barnwell and Burke counties were under severe thunderstorm warnings.

A confirmed tornado was reported on the ground at 4:30 a.m. in eastern Washington County.

Jefferson County was under a tornado warning for a time.

The Lousiville and Moxley areas were of particular concern, with a storm cell moving toward the east and soaking the region with rain.

Burke and Richmond counties were under severe thunderstorm warnings until 5 a.m. with up to 75 mph gusts possible.

There were reports of damage in Thomson in McDuffie County.

Earlier, a tornado was moving at about 55 mph through Glascock County, according to radar. Warnings were issued for southern Jefferson County, all of Glascock County, parts of Warren County and portions of Lincoln and McCormick counties.

With thunderstorms moving into the CSRA this morning, the region could see up to an inch of rain by the afternoon.

Lightning lit up the sky rain spattered windshields and winds buffeted the sparse vehicles on Augusta-area roadways around 4 a.m.

