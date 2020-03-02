Multiple people ejected from car in crash that killed 6-year-old boy

Monday, March 2, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- News 12 is learning more about what happened during an Augusta crash that killed a 6-year-old boy.

According to an incident report from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, an 18-year-old was driving the car at the time of the crash on the 1000 block of Horseshoe Road near Mike Padgett Highway on Feb. 27th.

Of the nine people in the car, four were children. We're told no one in the car was wearing a seatbelt, causing four of the nine to be ejected from the car. One of those four children was 6-year-old Labarron Wright, who was killed.

The report claims the car was traveling along the road when another car was backing out of a driveway. The 18-year-old swerved to avoid the car, he lost control, and the car then flipped four times.

The car that crashed was found at fault for failure to maintain lane.

We're told additional charges are pending.

