Multiple fatalities after a plane crash in Oconee County

March 3, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An investigation is now underway after a plane crashed in Oconee County, Ga. causing multiple fatalities.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, first responders arrived and found what appeared to be the fuselage of the plane.

Officials have not been able to identify the passengers on the plane. However, officials with the sheriff’s office believe there were three people on the plane.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office could not confirm where the plane was headed or where it came from. However, officials with the FAA said a Piper PA-46 crashed just 10 miles outside of Athens around 4:35 p.m. Officials said air traffic controllers lost contact with the aircraft while it was flying over Oconee County after leaving Columbia Metropolitan Airport.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is working with the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration to investigate the crash.