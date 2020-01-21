Multiple agencies looking for 15-year-old missing out of TN

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tn. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies are involved in a search for a 15-year-old boy, last seen Monday night.

They’re searching for 15-year-old Hunter Edmonson, who was last seen in Leoma, Tennessee. We’re told he was reported missing at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

Ground and air search crews have been looking for Edmonson ever since.

Authorities have not been able to find Edmonson by pinging his cell phone. He’s believed to be wearing a hoodie and blue jeans.

If you know anything about where Edmonson might be, you’re asked to call the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 931-762-3646.

