MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant police are looking for a teenager who ran away from home.

Mekdea Cubero Valcarce, 17, left her home between 8 p.m. Monday and 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and has not been seen or heard from since that time.

She stands 5-foot-5 and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Neese at 843-884-4176 or dneese@tompsc.com.

